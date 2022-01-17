Interview | Pent-up travel demand to drive growth once Omicron wave ebbs, says MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow

There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic, says Rajesh Magow.

India’s leading travel online company MakeMyTrip is helping 22,000+ offline travel agents across 750 Indian cities to weather the pandemic through its new platform myPartner, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip Rajesh Magow told Moneycontrol in an interview. Alternative accommodation or homestays has seen a huge expansion during the pandemic and the online travel platform already has 27,000 property owners within this segment.

Edited excerpts.

Q: How do you see your business strategy for 2022 against the backdrop of the current challenges?

A. Going by the current projections, hopefully, Omicron should peak by February and start waning by March. Our learnings from the past two waves suggest a similar pent-up travel demand once this wave ebbs. That should mean a promising beginning to the next fiscal.

We are looking forward to focus on growth in 2022.

As a business strategy, we will continue to strengthen our partners and affiliates ecosystem to serve evolved travel demands of Indian travellers. On one hand, our focus has been to build solutions to help revive our partners’ business and on the other, investing in opportunities with our partners to ensure that travelling during the pandemic remains safe, flexible and comfortable.

What strategies have you mapped to help your partners boost their business? How are you ensuring that the travel agents at the grassroot level are able to weather the pandemic challenges?

We launched myPartner, a platform that provides offline travel agents access to our wide range of online travel inventory across hotels and flights in July 2020. It was practically launched in the middle of the pandemic with an aim to empower and assist offline, local travel agents in offering a seamless and enhanced travel booking experience to travellers.

Within six months since the launch, we successfully registered 10,000 travel agents on the platform. Today the number stands as 22,000 across 750 cities, and counting. On sunny days, we have seen 12,000+ agents logging in to the platform to access the inventory. In the future, we hope to expand the offering to include other travel segments as well such as cabs and international flights.

Q. What kind of partnership have you made with Hopper and Amazon Pay?

A. We introduced the Price Lock feature on the MakeMyTrip and Goibibo platform – that allows flyers to lock air fare for a period of maximum seven days while they firm up their travel plans. To further augment the benefits of this feature and to enhance the overall flight booking experience, we joined hands with Hopper, one of the most recommended global mobile flight booking application to assist travellers with best flight options and personalised travel recommendations. Soon, we will be testing Hopper’s predictive algorithms and AI-enabled dynamic pricing tools that come with a promise of securing travellers against airfare volatility.

Our partnership with Amazon Pay is aimed at creating a convenient experience and providing greater value for Amazon’s customers with access to MakeMyTrip’s best-in-class flight and hotel offerings. There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we will be able extend our distribution further via Amazon Pay’s large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns. Our aim is to make travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings. We are also looking at this partnership as a new user acquisition channel. We will be soon launching our flights inventory on Amazon Pay.

Q. How do you plan to bring back the confidence level of consumers to the pre-pandemic levels?

A. The first step is to assure travellers of their safety at all times of the journey. At the start of the pandemic, we introduced the MySafety programme to ensure that utmost safety and hygiene measures are followed by hotel partners. Airports and airlines have also done a great job in implementing stringent safety protocols and social distancing options to ensure that people feel safe when at the airport. While the responsibility rests on the travel ecosystem to ensure that traveller safety remains uncompromised all through, there is an equal responsibility of travellers to adhere to safety norms. The onus of staying safe and keeping everyone safe is a collective responsibility. In the future, as the scare starts to fade out, I do believe that some of the stringent and tedious safety checks will start to wean out as well.

Q. How has 2021 been vis a vis 2020?

2021 was certainly better. By November-December, the momentum had picked up well and traffic on our platform had bounced back to almost pre-pandemic levels. We are hoping that the momentum will pick up, again, as things start getting better in the coming weeks.

Q. How was the business trajectory of homestay business in 2021?

A. Our homestays segment has done tremendously well during the pandemic. I am certain that demand for homestays including villas, apartment and hostels will continue to accelerate in the future. Our homestays segment has shown a lot of promise and today, we have more than 27,000 property owners on the platform. Since 2020, we have expanded the number of homestays or inventory by 90 percent. We are effectively adding over 1, 000 such properties on our platform every month. Encouraged by the demand and supply, we hope to add 15,000 homestay properties in the next 18 months.

Q. Any plans to expand your global market

Our redBus business enjoys a great international presence and in the coming years, our aim is to continue disrupting other travel markets with our rich, tech-backed travel products and solutions. During the pandemic we forayed into the GCC market. Currently, our focus is on strengthening our footing in the UAE. In the coming months, we plan to expand to Saudi Arabia as well. We see our expansion into GCC as a great opportunity for us to establish our presence in the region and provide the benefits of one-stop-travel-shop to travellers as they will now be able to book their flights, hotels, experiences – all in one place. Having launched in the UAE in English, we recently launched the platform in Arabic suiting the local market’s linguistic needs.