Interview | Indian airlines are seen losing $4.1 billion in revenues in 2021-22 due to COVID-19, says CAPA India's Sathyanarayan Sridhar

The government should consider increasing the cap on capacity utilization for domestic airlines by August, says Sathyanarayan Sridhar.

Indian airlines are expected to lose about $4.1 billion in revenues in 2021-22, while airport operators in the country could be poorer by $1 billion in revenues in the current fiscal, said Sathyanarayan Sridhar - team lead consulting and research at CAPA (Center for Asia Pacific Aviation) India.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sridhar said that if a third wave of COVID-19 is not considered, domestic and international travel from India is expected to rebound to pre-COVID-19 level by Q3FY2023 and by the end of FY2024, respectively.

He also said that the government should consider increasing the cap on capacity utilization for domestic airlines by August and should plan for no cap on capacity utilisation from January-March.

Edited excerpts:

Due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, what are your expectations of revenue losses for both airlines and airport operators in the last few months?

CAPA Advisory expects airlines to lose $4.1 billion and airports nearly $1.0 billion in FY2022.

What would be the current daily cash burn for domestic airlines in India?

CAPA Advisory estimates the total cash loss of the industry to be $3.5–4.0 billion in FY2022, translating into a loss of $ 9.6–11.0 million per day.

Since June 1, the government has again lowered the cap on capacity utilisation to 50 percent for domestic flights and increased the cap on prices of domestic flights. Until when do you expect these caps to prevail?

The government should start easing the capacity cap from August 2021. We expect the capacity to be capped at 60–80 percent by the end of Q2FY2022 and 80 percent in Q3FY2022, and no cap (100 percent) in Q4FY2022.

By when can we expect domestic air passenger traffic and international air passenger traffic over the Indian skies to return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

The situation is extremely dynamic. Short-term uncertainties render it difficult to make any predictions. Given the current situation without factoring in the third wave, CAPA Advisory expects domestic and international travel to rebound to the pre-COVID-19 level by Q3FY2023 and by the end of FY2024, respectively.

Smaller players such as SpiceJet, Go First and Air Asia India have lost their market share in the past two months because they have been forced to operate at a low capacity to reduce cash burn. Do you see this trend continuing?

At present, demand is extremely low. Business, SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) travel has almost eroded. Uncertainty about travel continues. Given the high fuel cost and exchange rate, airlines have kept capacity in line with demand to conserve cash and reduce losses.

The market share fall will be short-term. Subject to significant recapitalisation, airlines will increase capacity, which will expand their respective market share.

Do you think the disruption in the aviation sector will have an impact on the valuation of Air India?

The two waves of COVID-19 and near-term demand uncertainty, especially about international travel, are bound to have an impact on the valuation of Air India. Nonetheless, the government seems extremely determined to exit Air India. The government is unlikely to make further concessions to sweeten the deal, though uncertainty over privatisation remains.

How will the slowdown in domestic passenger traffic affect the next round of airport privatisation?

We do not expect any delay. The privatisation plan is on track. The RFP (request for proposal) for six airports is likely to be released soon.

Several domestic airlines have adopted a leave without pay policy for their employees. Until when do you expect airlines to continue with the current trend of downsizing operations to conserve cash on their books?

We expect employees to receive relief from Q3FY2022, subject to recapitalization and demand in line with CAPA Advisory’s expectations.

Do you expect domestic airlines to work towards increasing their share of revenue from cargo operations? How is this expected to affect their aircraft leasing/buying policy?

Cargo has been a boon for airlines since the pandemic began. Airlines are already focusing on cargo in a very strategic manner. CAPA Advisory expects cargo revenue to increase by 15 percent in FY2022.

We do not expect any changes in the aircraft acquisition strategies of airlines for now. Carriers will continue with their existing fleet strategies, i.e. induct more modern fuel-efficient aircraft. They are focused on fleet modernisation.

How will the re-entry of Jet Airways in the current Indian aviation market affect the industry? Will the rise in competition lead to more financial constraints for players?

The industry is at an inflection point right now. If there is no consolidation (albeit this seems unlikely) and no privatisation of Air India, the Indian aviation industry may emerge from COVID-19 with more airlines than it went in with! It is possible that one or two start-ups may launch, increasing the overall number of carriers in India to 8–9. Under other scenarios, we could be left with just three to four carriers. Each airline’s business case will be affected by the different competitive dynamics under each diverse scenario. The developments in the next few months will determine the long-term outlook.

In the past 50 years, we have seen many players in the Indian aviation industry shut down operations, e.g. Kingfisher Airlines, Air Sahara, and Air Deccan. Do you think the operating environment has improved in the past 5–10 years? Should we expect the current batch of airlines to not continue to face challenges that existed in the past?

The regulatory and policy risks remain a key structural challenge for the industry. Given the government’s focus on strategic reforms, we expect reforms to remove these barriers and allow the industry to truly leverage India’s massive potential. We are optimistic that a new aviation regime is feasible and likely, and that the operating environment for Indian airlines will fundamentally improve under the new regime.

What are some steps that the government can take to alleviate concerns surrounding the Indian aviation industry?

The inclusion of ATF (aviation turbine fuel) in the GST (goods and service tax), allowing airlines to take full input credit for IGST (integrated goods and services tax) paid for aircraft repairs and the removal of any regulatory barriers on airline commercial decisions, especially those related to ancillaries, can give the airlines some immediate relief.

Air travel remains a luxury for a large part of the Indian population. How do you see this scenario changing in the next 5–10 years, given that the government is pushing towards the privatisation of the industry and regional connectivity through UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (let the common citizen of the country fly).

India has one of the lowest seats per capita in the world. We see India as ‘the aviation market’ of the 21st century. The long-term outlook for Indian aviation remains robust. LCCs (low-cost carriers) will drive market growth ensuring airfares remain affordable to Indian consumers. Airfares will reduce further as airlines go through with their fleet modernisation plans and the inclusion of ATF in the GST.

What will be the long-term impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the Indian aviation industry?

We expect the Indian aviation industry to be structurally more cost-efficient while simultaneously having a sharp focus on revenue. COVID-19 is most likely to result in a more profit-driven industry.