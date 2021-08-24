Interview | India will be one of the few countries to offer high productive nominal growth in the medium term, says Morgan Stanley's Chief India Economist Upasana Chachra

Upasana Chachra, Chief India Economist, Morgan Stanley

The Indian economy is going through a rough phase on account of the prolonged impact of COVID-19, which remains a key risk although the impact of another wave of the pandemic would be less severe, Morgan Stanley Chief India Economist Upasana Chachra said.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Chachra also said supportive fiscal and monetary policy measures in the recent past have improved the outlook for private capex and growth. Further, inflation was likely to moderate in the coming months, the economist said.

Edited Excerpts:

What is your assessment of the Indian economy at this stage?

Incoming data from high-frequency and forward indicators reflect a strengthening sequential improvement, indicating that the worst is likely behind us in terms of the pandemic’s economic impact. Indeed, high-frequency data such as power demand, GST collections, e-way bills generated, rail freight and passenger vehicle sales have shown strength in the past three months. Further, the CMIE weekly unemployment rate has reverted to its pre-pandemic trend after a spike during the second wave. From here on, we expect GDP to move into the positive zone on a two-year CAGR basis from the quarter ending in September.

What is the outlook for next year?

We believe that the ongoing recovery will be supported by pent-up demand, improvement in external demand and public capex. Further, improving vaccination trends, tracking at around 5.5 million doses a day, will help to improve the consumption recovery. As such, as vaccination rates reach critical mass, which we think should be by year end, we expect the consumption recovery to be more broad-based and pick up in a sustainable manner from early 2022. With improvements in external demand and consumption, we expect capacity utilization levels to improve, which, alongside a supportive mix of fiscal and monetary policy, should help to eventually boost private capex. As such, we expect a private capex recovery in the next 12-15 months. We are above consensus with respect to growth estimates, forecasting GDP growth of 10.5 percent in F2022 and 7.2 percent in F2023.

What are the biggest risk factors India faces in the near term?

The key risks stem from a potential reacceleration in COVID-19 cases along with the potential for further mutations of the virus that see a third wave. While the economic impact from any subsequent waves is likely to be less severe, as was the case during India’s second wave and also in other countries, nevertheless this would still likely impinge on consumer and business sentiment, delaying an economic recovery.

Further risks may arise from a slowdown in the global recovery and consequently external demand, which would affect India’s exports, or a faster-than-anticipated tightening of domestic and global financial markets.

The MPC has continued with an accommodative stance even as Inflation remains high

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on supply and demand has severely affected growth. These disruptions have, in turn, led to inflation trending higher than anticipated, making the MPC’s task more challenging. However, we think the impact on inflation is more transitory and induced by supply-side factors and commodity price increases. With excess capacity and output tracking below the pre-pandemic path, the risks of generalized price pressures are low. Indeed, for F2022 RBI expects inflation to average 5.7 percent, below the 6.2 percent in F2021. This has allowed the MPC to remain cautious and support growth, as inflation will likely trend lower and be within the flexible inflation target band of 2-6 percent.

Is there something that the MPC is doing wrong right now?

In our view, the RBI is maintaining a prudent policy approach at the current juncture with respect to growth and inflation trends. Incoming data on growth shows the recovery is gaining pace. While inflation has been sticky, it has softened on a sequential basis. Further, the projections indicate inflation will likely moderate in the coming months driven by base effect, sequential slowdown in food/commodity inflation. As such, we think the MPC has taken a well-balanced approach.

There is an emerging divide within the MPC with respect to the ‘stance’. Will this send a wrong signal to the markets?

The MPC’s minutes indicate the committee still retains its dovish tilt, although we note there are early signs of increased discussion around the start of policy normalization from several members. However, the minutes indicate their view was that some amount of normalization could happen within the accommodative stance. We believe that as more durable signs of the recovery gaining traction emerge, it will be prudent for the MPC to start with policy normalization. Indeed, real rates in India have been in the negative zone since Nov 2019 indicating very benign financial conditions. As such, we believe that comfort on growth recovery will be key to policy normalization. In our forecasts, we expect growth recovery to strengthen and, as such, we expect the RBI will be able start the process of gradual policy normalization from 1Q22.

Do you think the MPC has lagged behind in the inflation battle?

At the current juncture, the RBI has maintained an appropriate policy approach. We have to view the RBI’s actions against a backdrop of growth being affected by the second wave and uncertainty caused by the pandemic lingering for longer, while inflation pressures are largely supply-side induced and will likely soften in the coming months. The RBI’s forecast also indicates that inflation is projected to decelerate to 5.7 percent in F2022 from 6.2 percent in F2021.

How do you rate the efficacy of Covid relief measures announced by the government and the central bank since last year?

A slew of fiscal and monetary measures were announced in a proactive manner by the government and the central bank to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. The focus of the fiscal policy remained on alleviating the distress of vulnerable sections of society through relief measures that entailed free food distribution, an expanded employment guarantee scheme and unemployment benefits. Further, the government has also undertaken structural reform measures such as introducing the production-linked incentive scheme and extending it to 14 sectors, as well as conducting labour reforms, abolishing retrospective taxes on indirect share transfers and an intent to fast track privatization with a minimal presence in strategic sectors.

Due to limited fiscal space, monetary policy carried out the heavy lifting in the form of various measures that included OMO’s Operation Twists, moratoriums, G-SAP, in an attempt to ensure benign liquidity and financial conditions and thereby provide the required economic support. Indeed, the RBI has lowered rates by 115 bps since Feb-2020 and also expanded its balance sheet by 7.5 percent of GDP.

Both the fiscal and monetary measures together have helped to support the cyclical recovery and also improve the medium-term growth outlook by focusing on structural measures.

How big is the concern of slowing private investments?

Private capex is key for a fully-fledged productive growth cycle and the creation of a virtuous cycle of growth. Indeed, the last decade has been lacklustre for private capex, with the total investment rate declining to 30.5 percent of GDP in F2021 from 39.8 percent in F2011. We believe that the outlook for private capex has improved with the push from supportive fiscal and monetary policy measures in the recent past. Indeed, the government’s policy measures, such as the production-linked incentive scheme, factor market reforms, reduction in corporate tax rate, and push for public capex bode well for the overall capex outlook. As capacity utilization rates improve on the back of a pickup in domestic and external demand, the outlook for private capex should improve. We thus believe the next 12-15 months would likely usher in higher capital formation rates, especially from the private sector and encourage a virtuous cycle of investment.

What can attract foreign investors to India?

Over the last few years, the government has undertaken several structural and policy reforms to facilitate ease of doing business in the country. These have helped pave the way to further foreign investment momentum in India. As per the World Investment Report 2021 by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), India was the fifth largest recipient of FDI in 2020 with inflows growing by ~27 percent from 2019, despite impediments posed by the pandemic. In terms of institutional investment, India recorded $37.3 billion in FPI equity in FY2021. We believe that the continuum of policy measures, such as reduction in corporate tax rates, implementation of PLI, and abolition of the retrospective tax on any indirect transfer of assets will help improve India’s attractiveness as a foreign investment destination.

How big is the problem of income inequality?

India has several positive structural drivers of growth, such as strong demographics, support from healthy reform momentum and greater integration with the global economy, which should have positive spillovers. At the core of the issue of poverty and income inequality is the creation of well-paying productive jobs. As such, the key for policy makers should be to push growth rates higher for longer, which can help address these issues. In this context, kick-starting the capex cycle as well as improving export competitiveness through structural reforms can help to create well-paying jobs and address the issue of poverty/income inequality. Indeed, we believe that over the medium term India will be one of the few countries to offer high productive nominal growth.