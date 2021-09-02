Interview | Govt should consider re-opening borders for fully vaccinated people: Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai

Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai

In a bid to help India’s tourism industry recover from the impact of COVID-19, the government should open up borders to vaccinated customers, Ixigo’s chief executive officer and co-founder Aloke Bajpai told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He said governments should look to create an easier regime for people to get international visas.

Bajpai said there is a lot of optimism in the travel industry about the next quarter as people are looking to travel again. The trend in the travel industry, he says, suggests the revival of the domestic industry by next year even if there is a temporary impact of a third wave of COVID-19.

Edited excerpts:

What additional steps would you expect from the government to help revive the sector?

Bajpai: One of the things that that can be done, which many countries are trying, is to open borders for vaccinated travellers.

The government can look at creating an easier regime for people to get visas or to create some SOPs for foreign travellers.

I think the role that governments can play, whether it’s through a health passport or some kind of easier process for people who want to travel from one country to the other, is to follow a protocol that can be uniform across all countries. This will lead to less frustration and disparity of information.

By when do you expect international travel to get back to pre-COVID levels?

Bajpai: Very hard to predict. It’s going to take some more time as most countries are waiting for a certain vaccination threshold to reach across the world in order to open up their borders.

I think the worrisome part is that if you look at countries like Singapore, New Zealand and Australia, even after their keeping the borders shut for such a long time, you know, at times, they saw Delta variant cases.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, the travel industry in India has taken quite a hit. What is the situation at the moment? What does the festive season and year-end look like?

Bajpai: Post the second wave of COVID-19, from July onwards, I think the industry is starting to see a bounceback.

If you look at the last two-three weeks of DGCA (Directorate-General of Civil Aviation) data, airlines are consistently carrying more than 2 lakh passengers every day. This represents more than 50 percent of the pre-COVID levels.

Similarly, train ticketing has bounced back very close to pre-COVID levels. Train ticketing now stands at around 80 percent of the pre-COVID levels. I think bus bookings are around 50 percent of the pre-COVID levels.

So signs of revival are all there. We are hearing, even from hotels and accommodation providers, that they are seeing a good uptick in bookings again.

As the vaccination rate improves, we expect to see recovery in the next quarter as well.

A number of experts predict that a third wave of COVID-19 would hit the country. How will it affect the travel industry?

Bajpai: I think the general consensus is that even if there is a third wave, it is likely to be muted, compared to the previous wave, given the degree of vaccination, and natural antibodies in the people.

Time will tell. It’s hard to foresee another mutant of the virus or the intensity of the third wave. The numbers from Kerala are a little worrisome.

Still, we maintain general optimism that people are learning to live with COVID. There are safer ways of travelling in India, if you take all precautions, especially if you’re completely vaccinated.

It would be hard to give numbers at this point as to where we expect the market to be in the next quarter. I think, trend-wise, even if there is a mild third wave, there could be a temporary impact, but the general direction that we are seeing, from last year to now, is quite positive in terms of a bounceback.

A muted third wave could push back the recovery seen in the industry by a month or two. But a general trendline is pointing towards full recovery next year.

I think the population has learned to live with the virus and living with all the precautions in place.

What are the three big trends you are seeing in the travel industry now?

Bajpai: The biggest impact of COVID we saw was that the advanced purchase duration or the APD had actually shrunk quite a bit. People were deferring the decision to travel until the last few days.

As the situation starts to look a bit better in terms of people getting vaccinated and cases declining and the country opening up, we are seeing that the advanced purchase window has again started increasing.

So people are generally now comfortable booking, you know, a few weeks or maybe even a month in advance. This is being accelerated by the way the government’s caps on airline tickets are working right now.

Airlines are offering discounts on tickets for dates, which are beyond the deadline of fare regulation. On some routes, fares are lower by around 60 percent, if you choose to book 30 days in advance.

So, if customers look to book tickets for mid-October right now, they are being offered unbelievable fares on many routes.

Plus, most Online Travel Agencies, including ourselves, have been focusing on providing products that allow people to book tickets in advance in a way where their money does not get stuck if they choose to refund tickets.

We have this product called Ixigo Assured, which gives you a full refund on a train ticket or a flight ticket, in case you decide to cancel for any reason. That helps build confidence in people to book in advance.

Discounts seem to be a big incentive for travel companies to woo back travellers. How steep are the discounts? What does this mean for margins?

Bajpai: I can't comment on where we are today, in terms of discounting, but historically, Ixigo has not been the most aggressive player when it comes to offering discounts. We offer customers the lowest possible fares, but we never want to be seen as a player that's, you know, hyper-aggressive on discounts.

We've been very conservative in terms of sales and marketing as well as discounting. I don't think that would change as we’re very focused as a player on product and organic growth, as opposed to just spending a lot of money on customer acquisition.

Ixigo has filed its DRHP to raise Rs 1,600 crore through an IPO. By when can we expect the IPO to hit the market? What is the interest level you may have seen? How are you planning to use the proceeds?

Bajpai: So, out of the Rs 1,600 crore, the IPO will have a primary component of Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 850 crore.

A good chunk of the proceeds will be used for organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general and corporate purposes. I can't comment on any specifics.

Broadly, when we say inorganic growth, it indicates an acquisition or investment, addition of new verticals, whether we do it organically or inorganically, and anything that makes our ‘next billion users strategy’ more meaningful.

That's the area of interest for us.

If you look at our last two acquisitions, they've fit in beautifully with our ‘next billion users strategy’, which was around targeting train and bus travellers from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

We would continue to evaluate such strategic opportunities.

At the moment, there are close to 10 OTA players in India. What would you say is your market share in the industry, and how do you expect this to pan out in the next few years?

Bajpai: We are the largest Indian OTA in the online train bookings segment and train-centric mobile applications.

Ixigo was collectively the leading B2C distribution platform for IRCTC, with a 42 percent market share, in terms of rail bookings among the OTAs and B2C distributors of IRCTC in 2020-2021.

Our bus-focused app, AbhiBus, was the second-largest bus-ticketing OTA in India, with a 10 percent market share in online bus ticket bookings in 2020-21.

We are also the third-largest flight OTA in India, with a market share of 12 percent in 2020-21. We were the second-largest OTA in India, in terms of total Gross Transaction Value (GTV) in 2020-21.

On a combined (proforma) basis, taking into account the operations of Confirm Ticket and AbhiBus in 2020-21, our combined GTV was Rs 26,946.02 million.

Our revenue from operations has grown at a CAGR of 83.26 percent between 2018-19 and 2020-21 and was Rs 403.68 million, Rs 1,115.98 million and Rs 1,355.66 million in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Ixigo has achieved a much faster rate of organic growth than all other major travel players in the Indian market.

We could grow our market share even during the pandemic due to the quick response time on customer queries, full refund options, and an up-to-date help centre for COVID travel guidelines.

COVID-19 has given rise to a new market in the tourism industry in the form of out-of-station work from home facilities. Is the company looking to invest and expand in this segment as well?

Bajpai: We have seen a number of people opt for work vacations or staycations and have also been able to identify some of these trips.

It’s definitely an interesting, emerging segment for us. I don't think we have any particular product or feature devoted to this particular segment at this point. But we think it's a very interesting development.

The government, in June, announced a slew of measures, including free visas to tourists and loans to government-registered tour operators, to boost the tourism sector. How will these steps help revive the sector?

Bajpai: Some measures, like credit lines to MSMEs as well as to players in the travel industry, were announced a couple of months ago.

I think those measures have definitely created some support, and have helped small and mid-size players.

At this point, I think the industry is more focused on how to capitalise on the demand that has emerged, as opposed to looking for further support, because there are some very good green shoots emerging.

How much has the dip in corporate bookings affected your business?

Bajpai: In our business, we don't really depend on the corporate segment, to a large degree. We are more into leisure travel.

What has been the impact of COVID on your financial books? And how has that changed your plans of expanding internationally?

Bajpai: Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, we were focused on India and Indian travellers.

I think, during COVID, we undertook certain measures, which helped us remain relevant, despite the pandemic, and those measures were of two types.

One was, from an organisational perspective, we did not ask anyone to go, so we had no job losses at Ixigo. Most people actually worked with us at reduced salaries for quite a bit, including the management team.

We were also very proactive when it came to cancellation refunds.

What has been the long-term effect of COVID-19 on the travel industry?

Bajpai: I think it’s going to make the industry a lot more resilient. Many travel companies have gone back and reinvented themselves.

We’ve seen many examples of that in the industry, especially among the smaller startups, and all the work they put into finding a niche during this time to attract different kinds of travellers.

It just made people realise that sometimes you just got to stick to the basic survival and hope that things will get back on track.