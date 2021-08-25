Interview | Government needs to create comprehensive PPP model to ensure success of National Monetisation Pipeline: Vinayak Chatterjee

Days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline, infrastructure sector expert Vinayak Chatterjee said the plan is similar to the public-private partnership initiatives of old.

While the NMP is a good start, the government needs to create a comprehensive PPP concession model to ensure that the assets are successfully monetised, Chatterjee, who is the chairman of consultancy firm Feedback Infra, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Chatterjee said that while there is a lot of capital to invest in the market, private players are still apprehensive about PPPs, based on their past experience.

Edited excerpts:

What are some of the biggest factors that will determine the successful execution of the National Monetisation Plan?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The fact that this government has finally adopted asset monetisation or asset recycling as a very important pillar of not just resource raising but involving the private sector is a decision that is to be welcomed – it is big, it is bold.

The policy says that the government will look to monetise assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore by 2024-25 and this does not include the states.

If the states really warm up to the incentives given by the Central government for them to monetise, this figure could very well touch Rs 10 lakh crore because many states have some very good assets like power generating plants, transmission, warehousing and expressways.

However, a very interesting point to be noted here is that asset monetisation or asset recycling is like entering a public-private partnership (PPP) contract through the side-door.

Earlier, the idea was that asset monetisation would also means some sales. Now, we know the Centre will own these assets and will just lease them out to private bidders. In that way, it is like PPP.

The government is going to offer assets as concessions, as rights to operate and returned to the state after a given period of time. Now this brings in a fairly difficult dimension to the whole exercise.

If you have a Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan, you need a new PPP ecosystem, you have to put the enabling conditions before you push policy through the system.

And in this country, to give an operating utility for 30 to 60 years on a PPP framework is not an easy task. Across each of these sectors, very detailed PPP concession agreements will have to be brought up and that is not an easy exercise as the recent experience with the railway train privatisation and many other PPPs have shown.

PPPs are not in favour because the private investor is apprehensive based on past experience. So, this is a very important caveat that these are going to be in operating contracts under the PPP format and that introduces a huge degree of uncertainty vis-à-vis a straightforward sale.

And we have now reached a stage where the government must take a call on reshaping the PPP environment.

Where do you think interest will come from? Do you think private investors will now come in or do you think there are certain more enabling provisions that have to be implemented to create a more investor-friendly environment?

The list of stuff that the government has to do to refashion the PPP ecosystem to make it a far more positively charged system is a long list. The top being independent regulation, renegotiation of concession agreements, and a very strong dispute redressal system.

And the best ‘bible’ on this topic is the Kelkar Committee recommendations. And I think Mr Kelkar and the infrastructure specialist that contributed to the report did a fantastic job in making a comprehensive list of all the steps to be taken to revitalise the PPP model.

The government said it plans to monetise assets worth Rs 80,000 crore in 2021-22. Given the current environment, how likely is it that the government will be able to meet its target of monetisation?

The answer is rooted in the nature of the concession agreement that is offered because all the assets listed by themselves are decent. The nature of the response and the price it will get is extremely dependent on the nature of the concession agreement.

What is needed is an intellectual capacity to design rational, meaningful, concession agreements. If that is done, these monetisation plans will sail through, the government will get its ‘bang for bucks’ and the private sector will get its return on investment. If that is not done, the whole plan will crumble.

Is there also concern that the government may be inflating the value of some of the assets it is listing for monetisation?

After reading or hearing the policy announcements, it is not easy for me to confirm or deny that. But remember, the PPP format itself may not capture all the monetary benefits and the government is looking at it upfront. I suppose the intelligent PPP format is one which is based on revenue share.

So what I what I’m trying to impress on you is that every project will require a bespoke concession agreement, tailored to each situation, tailored to the asset quality.

Which sectors do you expect will see the highest participation from private players?

I certainly think the road and electricity transmission sectors are a fairly safe bet. Other fairly strong real estate dependent assets like warehousing, where the concession agreements will be easy to make, will also see interest. Telecom assets and gas pipelines should also see interest as they are fixed assets.

Do you think the government has missed a trick in its monetisation plans by leaving out non-core assets that it was earlier planning to sell?

The dilemma that the government faced was that the last thing you want in a programme like this is very strong backlash of selling the family silver and there could also be a rigorous economic argument that you need not have to sell operating utilities, you could give them away on long-term concessions.

So the fact that you are trying to monetise assets – nobody is going to buy and you’re not going to sell assets – answers your question of saying assets which are fallow or lying unutilised don’t have any operating revenues.

So you have to sell them, but the moment you take a decision that I will not sell, but I will give operating contracts, then you need a business that is running, which is why they have left out the ones you mentioned and I picked up what I call brownfield operating assets.