 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Interview | Equitas SFB in touch with RBI for a universal banking licence, says CEO PN Vasudevan

Jinit Parmar
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

The small finance bank is targeting to reduce its gross non-performing asset numbers to pre-pandemic levels and reduce the interest rate gap with major banks

PN Vasudevan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Equitas Small Finance Bank

Chennai-based Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB), which has on multiple occasions expressed intention to procure a universal bank license, is in touch with the banking regulator and waiting for updates on the matter, its managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO), PN Vasudevan told Moneycontrol on February 20 in an exclusive interview.

As part of the expansion, Equitas is planning to ramp up investment in technology, Vasudevan said, adding that the bank is confident of its lending business and sees fierce competition from major banks in mobilising deposits.

“We see fierce competition on the deposit front from major banks. On the lending side, we have a strong niche and hence, we are not concerned about it,” Vasudevan said highlighting the bank’s outlook for the coming quarters. Edited excerpts:

Also watchEquitas SFB'S PN Vasudevan Pitches For Tech Investment, Sees Stronger Growth Ahead