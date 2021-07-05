Interview | Employment generation is receiving alarmingly-little concerted policy attention: Crisil’s D K Joshi

Crisil’s Chief Economist, D K Joshi in an interview with Moneycontrol

One of the major discontents with reforms has been widening inequalities in the economy, said Crisil’s Chief Economist, D K Joshi in an interview with Moneycontrol on July 5. This is despite per capita incomes having risen and poverty declined. “The pandemic appears to have accelerated this undesirable trend. Another worry for a young country like India is that job creation has not been commensurate with the rise in GDP growth,” Joshi said.

Also, the employment generation is receiving alarmingly-little concerted policy attention, Joshi said. The next 10 years will see about 100 million young Indians enter the workforce seeking employment – a gigantic 22 percent of the increment in the global workforce, Joshi said.

Edited excerpts:

Q: How do you assess the change Indian economy has seen in 30 years of economic reforms?

A: Economic reforms should be viewed as a process, not as an event. That process, which began in the mid-eighties, vaulted with India’s all-out response to the balance of payment crisis in 1991. Since then, a raft of measures, including in areas such as trade and taxation, exchange rates, industrial delicensing, foreign investments, and financial sector, have transformed the economy.

Overall, these initiatives promoted efficiency, raised India’s growth trajectory, integrated it faster with the rest of the world, and amped up choice and quality to consumers.

It also set off a virtuous cycle of growth, investments and savings. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaged 6.2 percent annually in the past three decades compared with ~4 percent in the preceding four decades. Fixed investment rate picked up to ~30 percent from ~17 percent, while savings nearly doubled from 15 percent to over 28 percent of GDP. Per capita income (in $ purchasing power parity, or PPP, terms) shot up from 1,200 in 1991 to around 7,000 by 2019.

As tariff walls were lowered, the contribution of trade to the economy rose from 13 percent in fiscal 1991 to a whopping 42 percent in fiscal 2020.

On the taxation front, direct tax reforms and rationalisation of tax slabs enhanced the contribution of direct taxes to GDP. Indirect taxes were also collapsed into fewer categories and the value added tax (VAT) was introduced before the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. The initial structure of GST was cumbersome and increased compliance costs for the taxpayers and administrative cost for the authorities. But it is still getting streamlined and is expected to help create a common national market, improve logistics efficiencies and lead to formalisation of the economy.

More recently, fast tracking digitalisation has expanded the reach of banking and allowed direct transfers to people, cutting leakages. The shift to inflation targeting has helped modernise central banking.

All that said, one of the major discontents with reforms has been the widening of inequalities, even as per capita incomes have risen and poverty declined (World Inequality Database). The pandemic appears to have accelerated this undesirable trend. Another worry for a young country like India is that job creation has not been commensurate with the rise in GDP growth.

Q: Which two sectors have benefitted the most?

A: Noticeably, telecom and electronics, and information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS).

The telecom industry has made rapid strides with the introduction of mobile telephony, and today, India is among the most competitive markets in the world. The country boasts of over one billion mobile connections - a feat that fixed lines could never achieve. Access to low-cost communications has improved efficiency and made citizens’ lives a lot easier.

The telecom revolution in India, together with availability of suitable manpower, has allowed many non-tradable services to become tradable. The phenomenal rise of IT-ITeS exports from India is one such outcome. They have risen to $150 billion in 2019 from around $50 billion in 2010, and provide employment to around four million people directly. Unlike manufacturing, IT-ITeS is not physical infrastructure-intensive. Exports take place via telecom networks, which bypasses the need for physical infrastructure that constrains manufacturing in many ways.

Q: Which sectors are yet to benefit despite the reform wave?

A: Reforms have not benefited the agriculture sector much, even as a disproportionate share of the population continues to depend on it. Share of agriculture in GDP has nosedived from 35 percent in fiscal 1991 to 15 percent in fiscal 2020, yet the sector continues to employ over 40 percent of the population. The recent agricultural reforms have not met with success and more efforts are needed at consensus-making. There is more ground to cover beyond these, such as ensuring a reliable and indicative price signalling system for farmers at the time of sowing.

The report card on manufacturing too, has been rather disappointing. The share of manufacturing in India’s GDP has stagnated at 17-18% in the last decade. It could not become an engine of growth – the space vacated by the falling share of agriculture in GDP has been lapped up by the services sector.

The mining sector too, despite efforts, has around not seen a turnaround. Real value added in this sector was lower in fiscal 2021 than in fiscal 2017, in large part due to the pandemic.

Q: Where have we lost the momentum?

A: Ratcheting up of trade tariffs over the past few years has slowed trade reforms. Privatisation and public sector banking reforms are moving along at a snail’s pace.

Q: What is the way ahead? Where do we need corrective actions?

A: The truth with reforms is that you bite the bullet first and reap the benefits later. To balance the near- and medium-term growth concerns magnified by the pandemic, the government needs to take more steps (read: increase spending) to address the current pain, while concurrently pushing the pedal on reforms.

Employment generation is receiving alarmingly-little concerted policy attention. The next 10 years will see about 100 million young Indians enter the workforce seeking employment – a gigantic 22 percent of the increment in the global workforce.

Labour absorption could pose another major constraint. If sectors with higher labour absorptive capacity (such as textiles, construction and healthcare) are given a bigger policy push, they could expand and create jobs. However, India’s manufacturing activity has gradually become capital-intensive and inflexible labour laws are partly to blame.

More flexible labour laws to enable large-scale production bases is a pre-requisite for sustained growth in manufacturing. Investing in human capital and strengthening social security for workers is another crucial area for making labour reforms more palatable. Simplification of labour laws via new codes is a positive step in this direction.

The scope of already-initiated reforms such as GST should be widened to cover gas and petroleum products. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code should be fast tracked so its benefits accrue over the next few years.

Finally, the pandemic is a wake-up call for revamping the hugely neglected healthcare sector. Governments will have to play a dominant role in upgrading public health infrastructure, with the private sector chipping in.