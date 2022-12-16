 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Interview | CreditAccess to enter India life insurance business, hopes to get approvals in the next 6 months

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Interview| CreditAccess to enter India life insurance business, targets launch in 6 months

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and chief executive officer of Credit Access Grameen

CreditAccess India N.V., promoter of microfinance company Credit Access Grameen, plans to enter the lucrative insurance business market in India and expects to complete the process of approvals in the next six months, said Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and chief executive officer of Credit Access Grameen in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

The life insurance business will be housed under a separate subsidiary of the promoter that will be called CreditAccess Life Insurance Limited. The company is aiming to complete the licence and approval process over the next six months, Hebbar said.

Hebbar also spoke about a range of issues including CA Grameen’s business strategy going ahead and growth outlook.

Edited excerpts:

What is the update on CreditAccess entering the life insurance business?

Our promoter CreditAccess India N.V., headquartered in Amsterdam, is in the process of commencing a life insurance business in India, focusing on low-income households. The life insurance business shall be housed under a separate subsidiary of our promoter and shall be called CreditAccess Life Insurance Limited. They are aiming to complete the licence and approval process over the next 6 months.