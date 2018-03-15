App
Mar 15, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interoperability issue figures in SEBI committee discussions once again

Interoperability will help lower trading costs and soften the impact of trading halts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The issue of interoperability of clearing houses was once again discussed by a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) committee. It also discussed lower margin requirements, according to a Mint report.

The move is an effort to reduce trading costs and minimise the impact of trading halts.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that SEBI sought views of exchanges, clearing corps on interoperability issue.

"The issue was discussed extensively by an internal SEBI committee on secondary market on March 8, which discussed removing the operational and technical constraints in implementing the proposal," a source told Mint.

In India, clearing houses operate as subsidiaries of stock exchanges. Clearing houses for securities trading in India are NSE's National Securities Clearing Corporation Ltd, BSE's Indian Clearing Corp. Ltd, and India Ltd's MCX-SX Clearing Corp Ltd.

Interoperability will enable traders to settle their trades at any clearing house without paying additional margins and collateral.

At present, traders need to maintain collateral and margins at the clearing house of the stock exchange where they trade. But if they want to settle a trade at another clearing house, they need to pay margins and collateral there as well.

"It will optimize the use of capital paid by traders; otherwise, they are made to pay separate margins each time they change their venue of trading,", a source told Mint.

Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) has formed three sub-committees including one on risk management, technical issues and operational issues. The committees have been tasked to submit reports in two months," said another source.

SEBI has not yet responded to Mint's request for a comment.

