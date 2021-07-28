MARKET NEWS

Internet IPOs: Should retail investors take a bite or stay away?

Welcome to the 12th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass. Zomato has already crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in value, and is now among the top 50 companies in India in terms of market capitalisation. Its success has made other unicorns and Internet companies hopeful and as a result, a slew companies are now planning an India listing over the next six months- from Paytm to Mobikwik to Policybazaar to Nykaa to Delhivery. Has the retail investor in India come of age? Is this being driven by millenials entering the market? Are they willing to back a disruptive business model even though it may be loss-making? Is this proof that India can support such listings? These are some of the questions we will be discussing on July 30th, 2021 at 6 pm, with an ace panel- Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Shankar Sharma, Vice Chairman and Joint MD, First Global, Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO, Groww and K Ganesh, Founder, GrowthStory Don't miss this Moneycontrol Masterclass on the big shifts driving the Indian capital markets.

