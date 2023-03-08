 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Women’s Day: How India Inc is bringing about greater diversity in workforce

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

Moneycontrol interacted with HR leaders and experts of various major companies from Capgemini to Westlife Foodworld to list the industry’s most effective programmes in making the workspace diverse and inclusive.

More than 2.3 million women left the workforce between February 2020 and September 2021, according to a report by the National Women's Law Center.

India Inc seems to be taking great strides in meeting its diversity goals. From ensuring equal participation on the shopfloor to supporting them in tough times, companies are leaving no stone unturned to welcome more women in the workplace.

While an all-around approach to improving the diversity quotient is essential, few initiatives stand out. Moneycontrol interacted with HR leaders and experts of various major companies to list their most effective programmes in making the workspace diverse and inclusive.

Capgemini

At IT major Capgemini, SheLeads, a sponsorship programme targeting the development and advancement of women leaders was launched in August 2020 under the guidance of its CEO, CHRO, and diversity and inclusion (D&I) lead.