Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

This would lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion (272-408 billion euros) in international tourism receipts, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said Friday. It was revising lower a previous forecast of a 1.0-3.0 percent drop.

This would lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion (272-408 billion euros) in international tourism receipts, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #Business #World News #World Tourism Organization

