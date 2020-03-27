International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

This would lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion (272-408 billion euros) in international tourism receipts, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.
The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said Friday. It was revising lower a previous forecast of a 1.0-3.0 percent drop.This would lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion (272-408 billion euros) in international tourism receipts, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.
First Published on Mar 27, 2020 05:25 pm