International flights on August 29: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,217 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 27, carrying over 5.58 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,110 were inbound flights carrying 3.8 lakh passengers and 2,107 were outbound flights with 1.7 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 29:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161: DELHI 02:45 to LONDON 07:30AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15AI 0131: MUMBAI 06:00 to LONDON 11:00AI 0111: DELHI 14:15 to LONDON 19:00AI 0989: MUMBAI 14:20 to KUWAIT 16:15

AI 0987: HYDERABAD 17:00 to KUWAIT 19:25

Air India repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 0990: KUWAIT 17:15 to MUMBAI 23:35AI 1186: LONDON 09:45 to KOCHI 00:15AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 02:20AI 0988: KUWAIT 20:25 to HYDERABAD 03:20AI 0112: LONDON 21:00 to DELHI 10:05

AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 10:40 to Kozhikode 16:20IX 1640: Abu Dhabi 13:45 to Tiruchirappalli 17:55IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 15:10 to Lucknow 20:35IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 17:30 to Varanasi 23:05IX 1538: Abu Dhabi 19:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 01:10 (next day)IX 1934: Dubai 12:45 to Hyderabad 18:00IX 1744: Dubai 15:30 to Kannur 20:40IX 1192: Dubai 17:30 to Amritsar 22:10IX 1434: Dubai 18:30 to Kochi 00:05 (next day)IX 1536: Sharjah 14:00 to Thiruvananthapuram 19:40IX 1814: Dubai 14:00 to Bengaluru 19:10IX 1252: Sharjah 17:00 to Mumbai 21:30IX 1442: Muscat 12:25 to Kochi 17:35IX 1218: Muscat 14:25 to Mumbai 18:30

IX 1374: Doha 11:30 to Kozhikode 18:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1363: Kozhikode 7:30 to Abu Dhabi 9:40IX 1639: Tiruchirappalli 10:10 to Abu Dhabi 12:45IX 1115: Delhi 12:05 to Abu Dhabi 14:10IX 1115: Delhi 14:25 to Abu Dhabi 16:30IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram 15:40 to Abu Dhabi 18:30IX 1943: Hyderabad 9:30 to Dubai 11:45IX 1743: Kannur 12:05 to Dubai 14:30IX 1141: Delhi 14:25 to Dubai 16:30IX 1435: Kochi 15:10 to Dubai 17:30IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram 10:20 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1813: Mangaluru 11:05 to Dubai 13:00IX 1251: Mumbai 14:15 to Sharjah 16:00IX 1443: Kochi 9:25 to Muscat 11:25IX 1217: Mumbai 12:15 to Muscat 13:25

IX 1373: Kozhikode 8:30 to Doha 10:30