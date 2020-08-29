International flights on August 29: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,217 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 27, carrying over 5.58 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,110 were inbound flights carrying 3.8 lakh passengers and 2,107 were outbound flights with 1.7 lakh fliers.
The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.
Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 29:
Air India repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0161: DELHI 02:45 to LONDON 07:30
AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15
AI 0131: MUMBAI 06:00 to LONDON 11:00
AI 0111: DELHI 14:15 to LONDON 19:00
AI 0989: MUMBAI 14:20 to KUWAIT 16:15
AI 0987: HYDERABAD 17:00 to KUWAIT 19:25
Air India repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 0990: KUWAIT 17:15 to MUMBAI 23:35
AI 1186: LONDON 09:45 to KOCHI 00:15
AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 02:20
AI 0988: KUWAIT 20:25 to HYDERABAD 03:20
AI 0112: LONDON 21:00 to DELHI 10:05
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 10:40 to Kozhikode 16:20
IX 1640: Abu Dhabi 13:45 to Tiruchirappalli 17:55
IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 15:10 to Lucknow 20:35
IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 17:30 to Varanasi 23:05
IX 1538: Abu Dhabi 19:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 01:10 (next day)
IX 1934: Dubai 12:45 to Hyderabad 18:00
IX 1744: Dubai 15:30 to Kannur 20:40
IX 1192: Dubai 17:30 to Amritsar 22:10
IX 1434: Dubai 18:30 to Kochi 00:05 (next day)
IX 1536: Sharjah 14:00 to Thiruvananthapuram 19:40
IX 1814: Dubai 14:00 to Bengaluru 19:10
IX 1252: Sharjah 17:00 to Mumbai 21:30
IX 1442: Muscat 12:25 to Kochi 17:35
IX 1218: Muscat 14:25 to Mumbai 18:30
IX 1374: Doha 11:30 to Kozhikode 18:15
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1363: Kozhikode 7:30 to Abu Dhabi 9:40
IX 1639: Tiruchirappalli 10:10 to Abu Dhabi 12:45
IX 1115: Delhi 12:05 to Abu Dhabi 14:10
IX 1115: Delhi 14:25 to Abu Dhabi 16:30
IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram 15:40 to Abu Dhabi 18:30
IX 1943: Hyderabad 9:30 to Dubai 11:45
IX 1743: Kannur 12:05 to Dubai 14:30
IX 1141: Delhi 14:25 to Dubai 16:30
IX 1435: Kochi 15:10 to Dubai 17:30
IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram 10:20 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1813: Mangaluru 11:05 to Dubai 13:00
IX 1251: Mumbai 14:15 to Sharjah 16:00
IX 1443: Kochi 9:25 to Muscat 11:25
IX 1217: Mumbai 12:15 to Muscat 13:25
IX 1373: Kozhikode 8:30 to Doha 10:30