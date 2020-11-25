International flights on November 25: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission' on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 9,737 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till November 22, carrying over 12.50 lakh passengers. Of these, 4,867 were inbound flights carrying 780,961 passengers and 4,870 were outbound flights with 469,696 fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for November 25:

USA

AI 0173 Delhi 4:00 – San Francisco 6:00

AI 0174 San Francisco 9:30 – Delhi 15:15

AI 0191 Mumbai 01:30 - Newark 07:15

AI 0144 Newark 11:45 - Mumbai 13:00

AI 0101 Delhi 1:35 - New York 6:35

AI New York 12:30 - Delhi 12:40

AI 0103 Delhi 2:15 - Washington 7:15

AI 0104 Washington 10:30 - Delhi 11:05

UK

AI 1185 Kochi 13:30 - London 18:30

AI 0161 Delhi 02:55 - London 07:00

AI 0178 London 12:20 - Bengaluru 03:35

AI 0178 London 08:45 - Bengaluru 23:55

AI 0112 London 20:30 - Delhi 10:20

Germany

AI 0121 Delhi 5:35 - Frankfurt 9:40

AI 0120 Frankfurt 20:10 - Delhi 8:50

Japan

AI 0307 Tokyo 10:00 - Delhi 16:25

UAE

AI 1929 Delhi 09:00 - Dubai 11:15

AI 1930 Dubai 12:15 - Lucknow 17:30

AI 1951 Mumbai 06:50 - Dubai 08:35

AI 1952 Dubai 09:35 - Kozhikode 14:50

AI 1966 Abu Dhabi 00:45 - Lucknow 05:55

AI 1953 Delhi 20:30 - Abu Dhabi 22:45

AI 1954 Abu Dhabi 23:45 - Amritsar 04:35

Oman

AI 1975 Ahmedabad 21:35 - Muscat 22:35

AI 1976 Muscat 23:35 - Mumbai 4:05

Maldives

AI 264 Male 15:05 - Thiruvananthapuram 16:50

AI 263 Thiruvananthapuram 13:00 - Male 13:40

Air Bubble Flights:

AI 1346 Chennai 01:30 - Singapore 08:20

AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 - Kuwait 10:35

AI 0123 Delhi 15:30 - Rome 19:20

Feeder Flights

AI 1126 Delhi 16:15 - Chennai 19:05

AI 1126 Hyderabad 22:55 - Delhi 0:35

AI 1126 Chennai 20:25 - Hyderabad 21:35

AI 1174 Bengaluru 22:15 - Delhi 00:55

AI 1174 Kochi 20:15 - Bengaluru 21:15

AI 1174 Delhi 16:15 - Kochi 19:15

AI 1920 Ahmedabad 00:45 - Mumbai 02:05

AI 1975 Mumbai 19:40 - Ahmedabad 21:00

AI 1930 Lucknow 18:15 - Delhi 19:05

AI 1952 Kozhikode 15:30 - Mumbai 17:20

AI 1966 Lucknow 06:30 - Delhi 07:20

