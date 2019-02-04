App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Exclusive: IRDAI seeks details of IL&FS exposure from insurers
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Interim Budget made aggressive assumptions about revenue: Manishi Raychaudhuri, BNP Paribas

He said that the interim Budget had its positive points as well as risks, some of which were underscored.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist at BNP Paribas, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the interim Budget and market fundamentals.

Speaking about the interim Budget 2019, Raychaudhuri said, "The Budget had its positive as well as the risks, some of which were underscored. On the positive side, it clearly provided support to consumption at the base of the pyramid through the farmers support program, the pension plan for the unorganized sector workers, and the tax rebate that was provided to taxpayer below Rs 5,00,000."

"We must also be mindful of some of the very aggressive assumptions that were made in the Budget particularly relating to the revenue assumptions on GST and the disinvestments that were factored in. What we are seeing in the market today is a degree of skepticism that the market has about these assumptions and as a consequence of that not only have equities underperformed, but also bond yields have increased. On Friday itself, we saw a spike of about 10 basis points or so. We think in the medium term this might continue," he added.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Companies #India #MARKET OUTLOOK

