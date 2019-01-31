App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

InterGlobe Aviaton, BIAL ink deal to build MRO facility in Bengaluru

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International airport of Bengaluru, has entered into a 20-year agreement to sub-lease land at the BLR airport to build this MRO facility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates the IndiGo airline, on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with BIAL to build a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru airport.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International airport of Bengaluru, has entered into a 20-year agreement to sub-lease land at the BLR airport to build this MRO facility.

"The 13,000-sq metre hangar, to be built on five acres in the BLR (Bengaluru) airport campus, would be able to accommodate two narrow body aircraft and will have support infrastructure, including an engine quick engine change (QEC) shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair and maintenance," InterGlobe Aviation said.

Kempegowda airport with its strategic location will play an important role going forward, IndiGo Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said.

It is for this reason that IndiGo decided to build a hangar as the core of our maintenance centre in south, he added.

This facility will become operational by 2020, he further added.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Business #Companies #Indigo Airline #InterGlobe Aviation Limited #MRO facility

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.