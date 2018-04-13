App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 13, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interglobe Aviation top aviation pick, target Rs 1750: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"Rising crude oil prices is major concern for aviation industry. Our top pick is Interglobe Aviation among all three with target price of Rs 1750," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Rising crude oil prices is major concern for aviation industry. Crude oil prices jumped to near 4-year high on growing concerns over the possibility of military actions in Middle East.

Brent Crude were trading at a 4-yr high of USD 71 per barrel.  We think the Indian aviation sector could see a slowdown in growth due to the oil prices. Domestic air traffic had shown a consistent growth of 20 -25 percent throughout 2015 and 2016.

However, the domestic travel demand petered out and stayed under 20 percent in 2017, which will further deteriorated in 2018 on the back of rising crude prices. Our top pick is Interglobe Aviation among all three with target price of Rs 1750.

Disclaimer: The author is the founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Interglobe Aviation #Stocks Views

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.