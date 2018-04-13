Interglobe Aviation top aviation pick, target Rs 1750: Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Rising crude oil prices is major concern for aviation industry. Crude oil prices jumped to near 4-year high on growing concerns over the possibility of military actions in Middle East.

Brent Crude were trading at a 4-yr high of USD 71 per barrel. We think the Indian aviation sector could see a slowdown in growth due to the oil prices. Domestic air traffic had shown a consistent growth of 20 -25 percent throughout 2015 and 2016.

However, the domestic travel demand petered out and stayed under 20 percent in 2017, which will further deteriorated in 2018 on the back of rising crude prices. Our top pick is Interglobe Aviation among all three with target price of Rs 1750.

