App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe Enterprises not shortlisted for Virgin Australia bid

The four bidders shortlisted are Bain Capital, BGH Capital, US aviation investor Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners, a media report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo shareholder InterGlobe Enterprises has not been shortlisted to buy a stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Australia, ABC News reported.

The four bidders shortlisted are private investment firm Bain Capital, private equity firm BGH Capital, US aviation investor Indigo Partners and global investor Cyrus Capital Partners, the report said.

InterGlobe Enterprises had expressed interest in Virgin Australia. InterGlobe Aviation has clarified that it is not part of the deal.

Close
"InterGlobe Enterprises has confirmed its interest in Virgin Australia. InterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited is a separate legal entity and is a shareholder in the Company. The Company is not party to or involved in any proposal of InterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited in relation to the sale of Virgin Australia." InterGlobe Aviation said on May 15.

When contacted by ABC News, Deloitte did not specify who the shortlisted parties were, but said they would work "intensely" with the bidders over the next four weeks.


The deadline to submit bids for Virgin Australia, which is in voluntary administration, is June 12.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

related news

First Published on May 18, 2020 11:55 am

tags #IndiGo #Virgin Australia

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.