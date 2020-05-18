InterGlobe Enterprises not shortlisted for Virgin Australia bid

The four bidders shortlisted are Bain Capital, BGH Capital, US aviation investor Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners, a media report said.
IndiGo shareholder InterGlobe Enterprises has not been shortlisted to buy a stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Australia, ABC News reported.
The four bidders shortlisted are private investment firm Bain Capital, private equity firm BGH Capital, US aviation investor Indigo Partners and global investor Cyrus Capital Partners, the report said.
InterGlobe Enterprises had expressed interest in Virgin Australia. InterGlobe Aviation has clarified that it is not part of the deal.
When contacted by ABC News, Deloitte did not specify who the shortlisted parties were, but said they would work "intensely" with the bidders over the next four weeks.
The deadline to submit bids for Virgin Australia, which is in voluntary administration, is June 12.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19