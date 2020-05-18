InterGlobe Enterprises not shortlisted for Virgin Australia bid

IndiGo shareholder InterGlobe Enterprises has not been shortlisted to buy a stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Australia, ABC News reported.

The four bidders shortlisted are private investment firm Bain Capital, private equity firm BGH Capital, US aviation investor Indigo Partners and global investor Cyrus Capital Partners, the report said.

InterGlobe Enterprises had expressed interest in Virgin Australia. InterGlobe Aviation has clarified that it is not part of the deal.

"InterGlobe Enterprises has confirmed its interest in Virgin Australia. InterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited is a separate legal entity and is a shareholder in the Company. The Company is not party to or involved in any proposal of InterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited in relation to the sale of Virgin Australia." InterGlobe Aviation said on May 15.

When contacted by ABC News, Deloitte did not specify who the shortlisted parties were, but said they would work "intensely" with the bidders over the next four weeks.

The deadline to submit bids for Virgin Australia, which is in voluntary administration, is June 12.