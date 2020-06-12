App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: SC says not considering a full waiver of interest, next hearing on June 17

The apex court deferred the hearing in the case to June 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court (SC) on June 12 said it is not considering a full interest waiver during the moratorium period.

The SC added that it is limiting the scope of waiver to levy of interest on deferred interest.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.

Close
"Our query was limited to whether there will be a levy of interest on deferred interest.If RBI travels beyond the query posed there will be many opinions," the SC said on June 12.

related news

The government will consult RBI in the next three days, to formalise a view. The government added that it will convene a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the subject.

The State Bank of India (SBI) intervened in the hearing, arguing that interest waiver is not feasible.

The apex court deferred the hearing in the case to June 17.

The RBI granted a moratorium on term loans whose instalments are due between March 1 and May 31, which was later extended by three months.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 spread by migrants limited compared to fears: Report

COVID-19 spread by migrants limited compared to fears: Report

High rents, poor business trigger exodus of F&B brands from Delhi’s Khan Market

High rents, poor business trigger exodus of F&B brands from Delhi’s Khan Market

COVID-19 impact: Corporates may reduce real estate costs by 20% to counter impact on economic activity

COVID-19 impact: Corporates may reduce real estate costs by 20% to counter impact on economic activity

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.