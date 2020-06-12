Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: SC says not considering a full waiver of interest, next hearing on June 17

The Supreme Court (SC) on June 12 said it is not considering a full interest waiver during the moratorium period.

The SC added that it is limiting the scope of waiver to levy of interest on deferred interest.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.



Interest Waiver Case | Supreme Court will deal with only the issue of #interest on interest, it has effectively ruled out the question of Rs 2 lakh cr interest waiver for the 6-month moratorium period pic.twitter.com/wdDkuHju7m

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 12, 2020

"Our query was limited to whether there will be a levy of interest on deferred interest.If RBI travels beyond the query posed there will be many opinions," the SC said on June 12.

The government will consult RBI in the next three days, to formalise a view. The government added that it will convene a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the subject.

The State Bank of India (SBI) intervened in the hearing, arguing that interest waiver is not feasible.

The apex court deferred the hearing in the case to June 17.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The RBI granted a moratorium on term loans whose instalments are due between March 1 and May 31, which was later extended by three months.