Interest waiver on loans in moratorium: SC says not considering a full waiver of interest, next hearing on June 17

The apex court deferred the hearing in the case to June 17.
The Supreme Court (SC) on June 12 said it is not considering a full interest waiver during the moratorium period.
The SC added that it is limiting the scope of waiver to levy of interest on deferred interest.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.
The government will consult RBI in the next three days, to formalise a view. The government added that it will convene a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the subject.
The State Bank of India (SBI) intervened in the hearing, arguing that interest waiver is not feasible.
The RBI granted a moratorium on term loans whose instalments are due between March 1 and May 31, which was later extended by three months.
