Interest rates on loans may rise even if RBI's policy rate remains unchanged

Despite the Reserve Bank of India keeping its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6 percent on Thursday, and lowering its inflation forecast, experts reckon bank interest rates may rise in the near-to-medium term.

The risk here stems from the bond and money markets, where yields might spike if the government overshoots its borrowing target some time during the second half of this financial year.

In the last few months of 2017, because of an uptick in consumer inflation, bond yields spiked to levels they had not seen in over a year. Banks, too, raised their rates at the time, and bank interest rates have remained elevated ever since.

Experts suggest that is quite possible that rates will increase from their current levels, given that we are currently in a high-interest rate scenario and the cost of funds for banks has risen in recent times. Pressures from deteriorating asset quality are yet another factor that can push rates up.

“All lenders have increased it by up to 20 bps from their October to November levels. They will remain around these levels of over 8.40-odd percent. I believe the current levels will remain for now, unless bond yields spike from current levels of 7.25 percent,” said Ashwini Kumar Hooda, Deputy MD at Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Last month, banks such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Karnataka Bank, among a few others, increased their base rates and/or MCLR (marginal cost based lending rate) by 5-10 basis points (bps).

Base rate and MCLR are the minimum lending rates offered by banks. Prior to that, deposit rates were also raised, which is typically a precursor to a hike in lending rates. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

"Money markets and other short-term instruments have also indicated a rise in rates from here on. So, even if RBI has paused, in reality, rates have gone up and we will have to live with that, it may increase from here on," said a senior executive of a private bank.

Since December 2017 and January 2018, respectively, deposit and lending rates have started inching up, in line with interest rates in other financial market segments.

This rise comes in the wake of a rise in cost of funds for banks. The repo rate was last cut in August 2017, when it was reduced by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent.

Following the rate cut, MCLR across tenors and across bank groups kept declining till February. In March, however, MCLR was increased for all tenors by commercial banks.

Burdened with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), the country’s banking system finds itself unable to pass on the benefits of an easing monetary policy to its customers, RBI said in its monetary policy report for FY19.

“Asset quality could impact monetary transmission by amplifying/retarding the effect of changes in short-term policy/money market interest rates on lending interest rates as well as by changing banks’ lending standards and their use of non-price measures while sanctioning loans,” the central bank said in the report.

Monetary policy transmission refers to the pass-through of policy rate cuts to lending rates.

The central bank observed that at low NPA ratios, banks are able to load the costs on to their lending rates and still protect their net interest margins (NIMs). But this was not the case at a higher NPA ratio.

The pace of decline in base rates slackened drastically after the introduction of MCLR in April 2016, the RBI study noted.

Since January 2015, when the accommodative cycle of monetary policy commenced, the median base rate has declined by 80 bps, as against the cumulative decline of 200 bps in the policy repo rate. Since April 2016, MCLR has declined by as much as 105 bps in some cases, RBI data shows.

However, given that interest rates are on the rise both globally and domestically, cost of borrowing is only bound to up go from here.