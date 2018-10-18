App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Intellect Global Transaction, Bolero International ink pact

The partnership would help eliminate inefficiency in trade transactions, city-based Intellect Design Arena said in a statement here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Intellect Global Transaction Banking, a division of Intellect Design Arena Limited, on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Bolero International to explore opportunities in commercial trade and supply chain finance business propositions.

The partnership would help eliminate inefficiency in trade transactions, city-based Intellect Design Arena said in a statement here.

"Our focus is on revenue growth, improvement in returns on equity and cost income ratios, while developing tools to help banks deal with risk and compliance issues..." the statement quoted chief executive officer of Intellect Global Transaction Banking Manish Maakan as saying.

"Our tie-up with Bolero International will capitalise on its expertise in trade digitisation to help reduce operational risk in an industry dominated by inefficiency", he said in the release. Both firms were looking for development in digitally-led commercial trade and supply chain finance business propositions, the release said.

Chief executive officer of Bolero International Ian Kerr said in the release that "we are excited to be collaborating with Intellect Global Transaction Banking. They share our passion for practical innovation that make supply chain trade finance safer...
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:47 pm

tags #Bolero International #Business #Companies #Intellect Design Arena Limited #Intellect Global Transaction Banking

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.