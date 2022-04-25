English
    Intellect Design Arena stock gains on collaborating with Microsoft

    Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) will integrate Microsoft Cloud for financial services to help corporate banks accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation activities.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
    iGTB takes its digital transformation to transaction banking

    Shares of Intellect Design Arena rallied over 2 percent on April 25 after the company announced that it is partnering with Microsoft to establish Corporate Banking transformation on Cloud.

    Global transaction banking platform from Intellect Design Arena, Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), announced that it will integrate Microsoft Cloud for financial services to help corporate banks accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation activities.

    At 3:05pm shares of Intellect Design Arena traded at Rs 834.65 apiece, up 2.19 percent on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was down 610.25 points or 1.07 percent at 56,586.90.

    The company said the collaboration will see iGTB adopt Microsoft as its preferred cloud platform to help banks go-to-market 3 to 4 times faster with liquidity, cash management, payments, trade finance, and supply chain finance cloud offerings to their corporate clients, removing traditional barriers to banking technology adoption.

    It further stated that this partnership will enable banks reinvent their corporate banking business models, modernise their cloud technology stacks, and consume 'Banking-as-a-Service' out of the box, resulting in long-term banking digitisation.

    Banks can now receive access to bank-grade secure and hyper-scalable cloud infrastructure integrated with iGTB's cloud-native banking technology to fully satisfy rising customer demands and regulatory needs, the company said in a statement.

    Intellect Design, a Polaris Group company, provides banking and insurance technology products. With its extensive range of solutions, Intellect Design Arena is the world's first financial technology firm to meet the whole spectrum of banking and insurance demands.



