Intel replaces its chief executive Bob Swan after 2 years

Bob Swan, who became the company's chief executive in early 2019, will be replaced in mid-February by industry veteran Pat Gelsinger.

Associated Press
January 13, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST
A notice banning entry is seen at the entrance of the Intel office during a one-day nationwide Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore. (PC-AFP)

Intel is replacing its CEO after only two years, but it has been a rough stretch for the chipmaker.

Intel said Wednesday that the change in leadership is unrelated to its financial performance last year.

Qualcomm eyes challenge to Apple, Intel with $1.4 billion deal for chip startup

In mid-2020, Intel disclosed that there would be a substantial delay in its development of a next-generation chip-making process already in use by a major Taiwan supplier, TSMC.

The unexpected snag meant that Intels 7-nanometer processing technology is unlikely to be ready until the end of 2022 or early 2023, potentially putting the company behind its rivals.

Gelsinger has been the CEO of VMware and has more than four decades of experience in the tech industry. He spend most of that time with Intel Corp., where he began his career.
