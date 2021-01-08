Intel launches Partner Alliance to unify its channel, aims to enrich relationship with partners

A notice banning entry is seen at the entrance of the Intel office during a one-day nationwide Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore. (PC-AFP)

With an aim to unify partner programmes that take technology, solutions and cloud partnerships into a single partner ecosystem, Intel on January 7 announced that it has launched the new Intel Partner Alliance, which will go live on January 11, 2021.

The global chipmaker stated that with this new programme, it will try to enrich its relationship with partners and accelerate new market opportunities in an increasingly data-centric world. The partners can explore the updated interface and new offerings from coming Monday onwards.

"The new Intel Partner Alliance will better reflect the diversity of business models among partners and give them the opportunity to maximise programme benefits," Intel General Manager of Global Partner Enablement Eric Thompson said in a statement on Friday.

The tech-firm claims the portal would incorporate Intel Solutions Marketplace and Intel Partner University into one platform which will make it easier for its partners to find the data or contents they need.

"The new roles include field programmable gate array design services, cloud service provider, independent software vendor, distributor, manufacturer, solution provider and service integrator," the Intel statement added.

Apart from stating the benefits of the programme like accelerating new market opportunities for its partners, Intel said its redesigned portal will help in deeper training for Intel’s partners to grow their expertise on a variety of topics, solutions and specialities.

The new alliance alliance unifies longstanding Intel partner programs, such as Intel Technology Provider, Intel IOT Solutions Alliance and Intel Cloud Insider, into a single, streamlined offering for the full partner ecosystem.