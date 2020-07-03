Intel-Jio deal: Everything you need to know about Intel

Intel Corp has announced that it will invest Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.39 percent stake. This is the latest in a string of big-ticket investment in the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL).

The deal with Intel — the 12th such investment in 11 weeks —takes the total stake that Reliance sold in Jio Platforms to 25.09 percent. Mumbai-based RIL has now raised a combined Rs 1,17,588.45 crore from some of the world’s leading tech investors led by Facebook, which bought a 9.99 percent stake for Rs 43,574 crore on April 22.

Here is everything you need to know about Jio's latest investor Intel:

> Intel Corporation is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in Silicon Valley.

> It was founded on July 18, 1968, by Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore (of Moore's law) – both semiconductor pioneers.

> The company's name is a combination of ‘int’ from integrated and ‘el’ from electronics.

> It is the world's largest and highest valued semiconductor chip manufacturer based on revenue, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs).

> Intel is the leader in the semiconductor industry, shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of global innovations.

> Bob Swan took over as the seventh CEO of the company on January 31, 2019.

> Intel has operated in India for more than two decades and today employs thousands of employees there with state-of-the-art design facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

> Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, datacenter and cloud, 5G, next-generation compute and a wide range of other disruptive technologies.

> Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested $12.9 billion in more than 1,582 companies worldwide, and 692 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger.

> The American semiconductor giant is the second strategic investor after Facebook Inc in Jio, which runs movie, news and music apps as well as the telecom enterprise Jio Infocomm.

> The deal with Intel — the 12th such investment in 11 weeks —takes the total stake that Reliance sold in Jio Platforms to 25.09 percent.

RIL is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.