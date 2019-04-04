Intel Capital announces $117 mn investments in 14 disruptive tech startups

Intel Corporation’s global investment organization announced new investments totalling USD 117 million in 14 disruptive technology startups.

The 14 companies joining Intel Capital’s portfolio are creating powerful artificial intelligence (AI) platforms; new ways to see and analyse materials for the built world and our bodies; more efficient and greener manufacturing technologies; and disruptive new approaches to chip design.

“Intel has driven disruption for the last 50 years, changing the way we live by making compute ubiquitous. Intel Capital is continuing that legacy of disruption with these investments,” said Wendell Brooks, Intel senior vice president and president of Intel Capital. “These companies are shifting the way we think about artificial intelligence, communications, manufacturing and health care – areas that will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a smarter, more connected society.”

The investments extend Intel Capital’s recent strategy of taking larger, more strategic positions in portfolio startups. Each year, Intel Capital puts $300 million to $500 million into innovative companies across a wide range of emerging technologies making the impossible possible.

“Our continued goal is to leverage the global resources and expertise of the world’s greatest engineering company, and its ecosystem of customers and partners, to help these founders accelerate growth and innovation,” Brooks said.