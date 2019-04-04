App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intel Capital announces $117 mn investments in 14 disruptive tech startups

The companies joining Intel Capital’s portfolio will be creating powerful artificial intelligence platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Intel Corporation’s global investment organization announced new investments totalling USD 117 million in 14 disruptive technology startups.

The 14 companies joining Intel Capital’s portfolio are creating powerful artificial intelligence (AI) platforms; new ways to see and analyse materials for the built world and our bodies; more efficient and greener manufacturing technologies; and disruptive new approaches to chip design.

“Intel has driven disruption for the last 50 years, changing the way we live by making compute ubiquitous. Intel Capital is continuing that legacy of disruption with these investments,” said Wendell Brooks, Intel senior vice president and president of Intel Capital. “These companies are shifting the way we think about artificial intelligence, communications, manufacturing and health care – areas that will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a smarter, more connected society.”

The investments extend Intel Capital’s recent strategy of taking larger, more strategic positions in portfolio startups. Each year, Intel Capital puts $300 million to $500 million into innovative companies across a wide range of emerging technologies making the impossible possible.

related news

“Our continued goal is to leverage the global resources and expertise of the world’s greatest engineering company, and its ecosystem of customers and partners, to help these founders accelerate growth and innovation,” Brooks said.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sharad Pawar Delivers a Stern Warning: We Don't Mess With Anyone on Ou ...

SC Reserves Verdict Whether Apex Court, CJI's Office are Public Author ...

India Given Information on Myanmar Army's Crackdown Against NE Rebel G ...

This Restaurant Serving Indian Food is Named After a Popular Adult Web ...

Jaitley Defends Electoral Bonds, Ask Opponents to Suggest Alternatives

In New Avengers Endgame Photo, Tony Stark is Giving Out Internship Cer ...

DMK, If Voted to Power, Will Probe Mystery Over Jayalalitha's Death: M ...

Hours After Lending a Helping Hand to Injured Scribes in Wayanad, Rahu ...

'Fair and Handsome' Ad Does not Disparage 'Fair & Lovely', Rules HC

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 11,600 post RBI policy de ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP maintains safe distance even as hardline ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo, starts shooting for the fi ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.