you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insurers can classify IL&FS as NPA, says IRDAI chief

Banks have been allowed to classify IL&FS and group companies as non-performing assets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Insurance companies will be eligible to tag defaults by IL&FS and group companies. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia has said that, similar to banks, insurers can also declare them as NPAs and make adequate provisions.

"All exposure to IL&FS group can be classified as NPA," said Khuntia on the sidelines of a FICCI event. Among insurers, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has the highest exposure to IL&FS and holds 25.34 percent stake in the company.

IRDAI clarified earlier that insurers would have to make adequate provisions for bad debt. Further, Khuntia said that companies should not rely solely on the credit ratings of the instruments but also consider other factors like company history and repayment capacities among others.

The regulator is also bringing out a risk registry that will have an active participation of the insurance community. Each insurer will list out the different risks that they face as a part of the business.

The IL&FS crisis

On May 2, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed the banks to declare the accounts of IL&FS and its group companies that have defaulted on payments as non-performing assets.

The first signs of trouble in the IL&FS group emerged in June when it defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth about Rs 450 crore. Over the next three months, rating agencies also downgraded its long-term ratings.

Among group companies, its financial services arm - IL&FS Financial Services - has also defaulted on the interest payment on commercial papers four times in September.

After that, several group entities saw a ratings downgrade and missed a series of debt payments. IL&FS has a cumulative debt of Rs 91,000 crore.
First Published on May 3, 2019 04:07 pm

