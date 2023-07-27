Institutional activism an effective check on unbridled promoter power

The pushback in the Indian context is urgently needed in the face of consistently large promoter holdings.

Long used to the passivity of domestic institutional investors including large ones like LIC, Indian companies are increasingly contending with the more combative stance of foreign institutions. Driven by regulatory provisions and a growing realization that governance and performance are two sides of the same coin, both kinds of investors are highly asserting themselves in Indian companies.

In a recent instance involving ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd, 54 percent of the institutional investors led by three FIIs voted against adopting the financial statements for the year ended March 2023, Mint reported. FIIs have a 10 percent stake in the two cement companies and post the 2022 acquisition, Adani group is now the promoter entity and has 57 percent stake. Hence, the eventual passage of the resolutions was a foregone conclusion.

But the FII action flagged the core issue which the auditors of the two firms had raised concerns over the accuracy of the company’s financial statements, that might have otherwise been swept under the carpet.

For these institutions, this refusal to play ball with the company’s management is a reflection of their own commitments to their investors. After its director, Russell Dreisenstock, stepped down from the board of troubled Indian edtech Byju’s, investment firm Prosus said that he was 'unable to fulfill his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders'.

Given the notorious pusillanimity of independent directors, whose role in Indian companies is in marked contrast to their rising levels of independence in both the US and UK, the onus of raising corporate governance standards in the country falls upon these powerful institutions. Market regulator Sebi has played its part, making it mandatory from April 1, 2022 for mutual funds to vote on all resolutions.

The result has been a growing activism, in line with global trends. As per Lazard’s 2022 review of shareholder activism, new campaign activity in 2022 represented a 36 percent yearly increase. In India too, the number of resolutions where more than 20 percent of institutional shareholders expressed their dissent, increased by a huge 44 percent to 1833 in FY23 in companies listed on NSE from 1256 in FY22 and 636 in FY21, primeinfobase.com reported.

Resolutions where more than 20 percent of institutional shareholders cast a negative vote, for companies belonging to Nifty 50, also increased by 35 percent in the same period.

In 2022, Dish TV, Ceat, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp and Jindal Steel among others, have seen such investors turn down proposals mooted by the companies. Sure, of the above mentioned 1833 resolutions, 1774 (97 percent) still passed because of the brute might of the promoter’s holding. But to think, there are no consequences of such resistance is to miss the woods for the trees.

Through the course of 2022, Invesco Developing Markets Fund (Invesco) and OFI Global China Fund LLC (OFI), the institutional investors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee), pursued board level changes in the company along with greater accountability. In many ways their role in driving the company to seek a buyout deal with Sony, certainly a far better prospect for shareholders, was significant.

Proxy advisory firms too have been instrumental in raising the banner of revolt. Five years ago, US proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) caused major consternation when it advised investors to vote against the resolution to reappoint ace banker Deepak Parekh as non-executive chairman of HDFC Ltd on grounds that he was already on the boards of eight other companies, which could potentially come in the way of him discharging his duties effectively.

Since then such firms have become a real thorn in the flesh for promoters. In the case of ACC and Ambuja Cement, Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) recommended that investors vote against the proposal. It is a trend that mirrors mature markets, where institutional investors often vote on the basis of recommendations by proxy advisory firms.

The pushback in the Indian context is urgently needed in the face of consistently large promoter holdings. According to an OECD report, since 2001, the average proportion of shareholdings by promoters in India has been stable around 50 percent but the share of companies where the promoter’s holding ranges between 50 percent and 75 percent has increased over the years.

The only check on such unbridled power can come from institutional investors whose size and influence in Indian capital markets, emanating from their rising shareholding, has been growing.