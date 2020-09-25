Instant noodle brand Wai Wai to soon launch sauces

CG Foods, the maker of Wai Wai instant noodles, said it would begin manufacturing and selling pre-packaged sauces.

CG Global Chairman Binod Chaudhary told The Economic Times that the company had plans to introduce the sauces in the market in 2020 itself.

The company has been working on a strategy to diversify its product portfolio, Chaudhary told the paper. CG Foods will launch a bunch of products across various food and beverage categories in the coming months, he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in the business ecosystem and consumer behaviour, Chaudhary said. The company is modifying its strategy to adapt to the changing market.

"We haven't launched these products because of COVID-19 since more people are cooking at home, this will give them a range of options. Next we are planning to launch an entire range which will not restrict itself to instant noodles," Chaudhary told the paper.

Wai Wai had earlier this year said it would invest Rs 120 crore in capacity expansion of its noodles business in India.

The expansion commissioned from August will help the facility to reach a capacity of Rs 1,550 crore, Chaudhary told The Economic Times.