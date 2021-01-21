MARKET NEWS

Instamojo hires over 50% new recruits from Tier 2 and 3 cities

Instamojo also announced a permanent work-from-home flexi option for its employees.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Instamojo on January 21 said it has hired 50 percent of its recruits in the past three months from Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.

The full-stack solutions provider for MSMEs also announced a permanent work-from-home flexi option. Under the option, Instamojo staff can either work from home or office, according to their convenience.

The company said recruitment of staff was done across several verticals including tech, marketing and product teams.

Also read: India saw more jobs on offer in December 2020, shows data

In a statement, Instamojo said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the trend of remote hiring.

"A year since the pandemic, India Inc has now become accustomed to the new normal which also introduced the trend of remote hiring. With no barriers of location, Instamojo had access to a wider pool of talent to choose from, especially for technical roles. With an employee strength of 140 people across the country, the recent hiring cycle saw new hires from Tier II and III towns such as Krishnagiri, Kolar, Dehradun and Sitapur," the company said in the statement.

Akash Gehani, co-founder and COO, Instamojo said the company aims to end the quarter with around 160 employees.

"Flexibility at work is an essential feature today, while employees look for options to maintain a work-life balance. At Instamojo, along with the introduction of the permanent work-from-home feature, we plan to continue following our work from anywhere policy, with our office space open and accessible to all employees." Gehani added.

In November 2020, Instamojo raised an undisclosed amount from Japanese investors Base and existing investor Gunosy Capital, in a pre-Series C funding round.
TAGS: #Instamojo
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:22 pm

