    Instagram will allow users to shop directly in chats

    They will also be able to track the order and ask the business any follow-up questions in that same chat thread.

    Reuters
    July 18, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    Instagram is getting a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages, parent company Meta Platforms Inc said on July 18.

    Users of the photo-sharing app need to message the business, add customizations if required and place the order in the chat, Meta said.

    The feature furthers Meta’s push to expand its e-commerce offerings.

    Earlier in 2020, the social media giant launched Shops as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram.

    Instagram’s new feature will also allow the use of Meta’s payment service Meta Pay to complete purchases, the company said.
