MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Instagram, Twitter and TikTok take down hundreds of accounts designed to sell rare usernames

Instagram, Twitter and TikTok are banning accounts with links to OGUsers, a group that peddles rare usernames online

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Germany | Average time spent: 1 hour 20 minutes (Image: Reuters)

Germany | Average time spent: 1 hour 20 minutes (Image: Reuters)

If you have ever fretted over not getting the username you want, there are online hackers who can give them to you – for a price. Speaking with The Verge, Instagram confirmed that it has banned hundreds of accounts that have been linked to online username mining operations. Twitter and TikTok also followed suit and shut down various accounts on their platforms as well.

The brunt of the population seems to originate from the community OGUsers, a website that has been known to peddle tough to get usernames. It also helps facilitate the hacks through nefarious means such as SIM swapping, whereby a hacker gains access to your phone number and uses it to reset your passwords online.

A Facebook spokesperson, speaking to The Verge, told the publication, “Today, we’re removing hundreds of accounts connected to members of the OGUsers forum. They harass, extort and cause harm to the Instagram community, and we will continue to do all we can to make it difficult for them to profit from Instagram usernames.”

This follows closely on the heels of Instagram recently making it easier to restore deleted posts. They gave users 30 days to review items they may have deleted in the past or accidentally so. Instagram stories will now also have a grace period of 24 hours before being permanently deleted. This gives users a chance to review content before they lose access to it.

OGUsers is a community that originally made headlines when it gained access to a large host of high-profile Twitter accounts. These accounts belonged to various celebrities including Elon Musk and Barrack Obama.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Instagram #social media #TikTok #Twitter
first published: Feb 5, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.