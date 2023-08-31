English
    Instagram may make Reels longer to compete with TikTok, YouTube

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
    Instagram may make Reels longer to compete with TikTok and YouTube

    They also did not confirm if or when they plan to release it. (Image: Bloomberg)

    Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram may increase the length of Reels, their short-form video format that allows users to post short 15 to 90 second videos shot in a vertical format.

    According to a post on X by mobile developer and engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on the ability for users to post Reels that are up to 10 minutes in length.


    Meta shared a statement with Engadget, telling the publication that the leaks were real, but represent an internal prototype for testing. They also did not confirm if or when they plan to release it.

    Recently, Instagram unwillingly played host to a fake Tim Cook account, that imitated the CEO and even convinced some Apple executives into following the account.

    Meta also rolled out the web version of Instagram Threads, the company's X competitor that will allow users to access the microblogging platform by logging-in to its website.

    Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups for the app within five days of its launch on July 5, saw a decline in its popularity as users returned to the more familiar platform X after the initial rush.

