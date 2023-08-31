Instagram may make Reels longer to compete with TikTok, YouTube

They also did not confirm if or when they plan to release it. (Image: Bloomberg)

Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram may increase the length of Reels, their short-form video format that allows users to post short 15 to 90 second videos shot in a vertical format.

According to a post on X by mobile developer and engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on the ability for users to post Reels that are up to 10 minutes in length.



#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/jQTUM9fPsM — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 30, 2023

Meta shared a statement with Engadget, telling the publication that the leaks were real, but represent an internal prototype for testing. They also did not confirm if or when they plan to release it.

