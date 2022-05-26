Instagram debuts exclusive music tracks for Reels amid a push for original content

Music is a huge part of the entire short video experience on apps such as Instagram.

Hence, the Meta-owned video and photo sharing app is making it easier for users to create original content on the platform by offering a set of exclusive music tracks, even as it faces intense competition in the country's short video space amid rising consumption of these videos.

Instagram said it will offer music from 200 artists across India including Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Anirudh, and GV Prakaash Kumar as part of a new music property called 1 minute music. These music tracks will be available to people within the Reels audio gallery on the app.

"Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too. With 1 Minute Music, we're now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining," said Paras Sharma, director of content and community partnerships at Facebook India (Meta).

"We're also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels," he added.

The property will offer music from various artists across different languages in India. Performers include Hindi artists like Bhanushali, Mohan and Shaan, Punjabi artists like Jassie Gill, Khurana, Gurnaam Bhullar, Kaur B and Gurnazar Chattha, and Tamil artists like Anirudh, Sivaangi and Kumar.

The music will be accompanied by videos, which will also be available exclusively on Instagram, the company said.

Instagram said it has worked with French music distribution and artist services company Believe for this initiative.

"Reels are a core part of our plans as we look to engage audiences for our artists and immerse their songs in pop culture. I’m glad Instagram’s seeing this artist's behaviour and innovating with #1MinMusic - which is a very relevant, new-age genre of music today. We hope this provides the structure for artists, emerging and established, to understand the way they need to think about short-form video," said Vivek Raina, managing director - India, Believe.

This move comes as Reels becomes a key centrepiece of Meta's product strategy amid increased video consumption on Instagram and Facebook.

On February 3, Mark Zuckerberg had said on the company's earnings conference call that Reels is their "fastest-growing content format by far". It is also the biggest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, especially at a time when the tech giant aims to attract new younger audiences to its platform.

Over the past year or so, Instagram has also rolled out several music-related features including a music beat effect Superbeat and two new lyric effects Dynamic and 3D Lyrics to help creators edit and perform with music on Reels.

It has also added the ability to add music to feed posts, save sounds, voiceover, mixed audio, and audio browser among others.