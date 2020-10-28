172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|instagram-allows-app-users-to-livestream-up-to-4-hours-6028491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram allows app users to livestream up to 4 hours

However, this will only be given to those creators "in good standing," with no history of IP or policy violations

Moneycontrol News
Facebook-owned photo sharing platform Instagram recently announced that it has extended the time duration for livestreams on its app to four hours from 60 minutes earlier. This change will reflect globally and be made available to all users.

According to Instagram, this moves comes after the platform decided to help creators like yoga instructors, musicians, artists, cooks, and the like do longer sessions with their audience without being interrupted every hour, Mashable reported.

However, this will only be given to those creators "in good standing," with no history of IP or policy violations, it said.

As for archiving your live sessions, Instagram said it will be giving users the option to archive their livestreams for up to 30 days.

"Now your live videos will be kept in your archive. Only you can see them. After your live videos end, they will be available in your archive for 30 days. You can download your live videos to your device or upload them to IGTV from your archive," said a notice that will be shown to users on launch.

The company said it will be bringing changes to the "Live Now" section on IGTV and at the end of a live stream.

This is with the idea of providing people with more content that may interest them, both from the creators they follow, and those they don't.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #Instagram #Technology

