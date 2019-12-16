Insolvency law to have positive impact on debt mkt: Ajay Tyagi

Describing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as a "landmark reform" in the country's economic history, Tyagi said the Code has brought in behavioural changes among corporate debtors.
Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on December 16 expressed hope that positive impact of the insolvency law will be visible on the domestic corporate debt market in five years.
Describing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as a "landmark reform" in the country's economic history, Tyagi said the Code has brought in behavioural changes among corporate debtors.The Code came into force in December 2016.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 05:25 pm