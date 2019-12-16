App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insolvency law to have positive impact on debt mkt: Ajay Tyagi

Describing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as a "landmark reform" in the country's economic history, Tyagi said the Code has brought in behavioural changes among corporate debtors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on December 16 expressed hope that positive impact of the insolvency law will be visible on the domestic corporate debt market in five years.

The Code came into force in December 2016.

The Code came into force in December 2016.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 05:25 pm

