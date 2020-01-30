Insight - Narsee Monjee College's Business Finance and Economics Meet

Insight – Narsee Monjee College’s Annual Business, Finance and Economics meet was founded by like-minded dynamic students with an idea to introduce students to challenging and competitive events, coupled with speaker sessions.

The vision of Insight is to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the corporate world . It is a launchpad for students to work towards learning new skills and competencies, and where the leaders of tomorrow are born.

In previous years, Insight has hosted stellar personalities from diversified backgrounds like Smriti Irani (Minister of Textiles), Niranjan Hiranandani (CEO, Hiranandani Group), Indian Men Blind Cricket Team, Raamdeo Agarwal (Co-Founder, CEO Motilal Oswal Group) etc.

The theme of Insight’20 is “Envisioning the Future”. Insight believes that it is crucial to realize the gravity of the impact of our choices that can cause a drastic change in the future. The future can only be paved with ambition. Ambition is strength, passionately moulded, ever changing with every resolution made.

This year as well Insight presents to the youth a plethora of corporate learning events, like Udaan (airspace privatisation), Seal the deal, Periculum (mock stock exchange) and business conclave sessions. Youth exuberates zeal and excitement and hence Insight, a festival catering to youth, also has a lot of informal events as well as a talent showcasing platform named Dare to Dream. On February 6,2020, Insight has its flagship event , The Global Youth Economic Summit, which is a youth-oriented conference that is held on the lines of the World Economic Forum.

Making Insight’20 bigger and better, this year’s panel of speakers include some of the most credible personalities of their respective fields like Aaditya Thackeray (Maharashtra Cabinet Minister), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Indian Politician), VK Bansal(Morgan Stanley Chairman) , Krupalu Mehta (TEDx Speaker for VR/AR) and Pratik Oswal (Director, Motilal Oswal). This will not only provide you insights about the Global economy but will also lead to holistic development of your personality.

So come and witness Insight’20 on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th of February to ideate, aim and achieve.