Inside IIT Madras: Big industry prefers Chinese chips over Indian

Even as the Indian government's emphasis is on homegrown production of semiconductors, the country’s first indigenous microprocessor, the IIT Madras-made Shakti, is still losing out to cheaper Chinese substitutes.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said, “Any academic institution can take the horse to the pond, but it is for the horse to drink from the pond. Here, the pond is the Shakti chip, its open architecture, and the industry is the horse. We have taken the horse to the pond, we’re showing that we have some chips and they work.”

Kamakoti, along with other researchers, began the Shakti Processor Programme as an academic initiative in 2014. By 2015, researchers at the institution had designed and successfully demonstrated India’s first indigenously-developed microprocessor that can be used in mobile computing, networking, wireless systems, and so on. "We have proof that this chip is secure," he added.

Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol