Insecticides India Q3 PAT seen up 256.2% YoY to Rs 22 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Agri Inputs sector. The brokerage house expects Insecticides India to report net profit at Rs 22 crore up 256.2% year-on-year (down 47.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 314 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

