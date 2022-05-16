English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Insecticides India gets patents for two novel agrochemical compounds for 20 years

    New Delhi, May 16 Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Monday said that it has secured patents for two novel agrochemical compounds ..

    PTI
    May 16, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

    Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Monday said that it has secured patents for two novel agrochemical compounds for a term of 20 years. The patent secured from the Government of India is for Novel Miticidal Benzyalamide and Novel Dithiolane, which will be used as foundation active ingredients for various fungicide and insecticide compositions for agricultural and horticultural use, the company said in a statement.

    IIL said it is too early to estimate the revenue from these patents as these products have to go through a rigorous registration process. The company has already begun working on developing various new-end products for farmers based on these novel compounds, and they are expected to be launched by 2026-27, it said. Innovation, patent filings and product registrations are ongoing processes that the company’s R&D centre is continuously working on in order to provide the latest and innovative technologies for farmers, IIL Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said. "We are optimistic that our patented agrochemical compounds, as well as the other products which are currently in development, will assist our farmer in better crop protection and increasing their yields,” Aggarwal added.  Aggarwal also said that the company’s profits will continue to grow year after year as new products are introduced in the market. IIL has a total of 17 granted patents in the country and more than a dozen patents are also in process. "We’ve launched a slew of new products this year, as well as completed our expansion. Despite the fact that raw material prices have risen and we now have to sell them, the market has shown a high level of acceptance of the prices, and we expect our margins to grow with new products added to the kitty,” he added. The new products will also be sold in the international markets under an agreement between OAT Agrio and IIL, with OAT marketing them in some territories and IIL marketing them in others, the company said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #agriculture #Agro Chemicals Insecticides India #farmers #insecticides #patents
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.