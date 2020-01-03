Insecticides India gets green nod for Rs 40cr pesticide unit in Gujarat

Agrochemical maker Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) has received an environment clearance for setting up a pesticide manufacturing unit in Bharuch, Gujarat that will entail an investment of Rs 40 crore, according to an official document.

The union environment ministry has given the go-ahead to IIL's proposed project after taking into account the recommendations of a green panel.

The clearance, however, has been given with some conditions, the document added.

As per the proposal, IIL wants to set up a pesticide and pesticide intermediates manufacturing unit with a production capacity of 2,500 tonne per month at Dahej in Bharuch district in an area of 52,000 square metre.

The estimated project cost is Rs 40 crore and will generate direct and indirect employment for 150 persons.