Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 08:57 AM IST

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 crore

Total income in 2019-20 stood at Rs 784.38 crore, compared to Rs 1453.99 crore.

PTI
 
 
Inox Wind on June 27 said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal.

The total income of the company rose to 196.74 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 184.14 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net loss also widened to Rs 279.40 crore in 2019-20 from a loss of Rs 39.98 crore in 2018-19.

Close

The group is engaged in the business of manufacture of Wind Turbine Generators and also provides related erection, procurement & commissioning (EPe) services, operations & maintenance (O&M) and common infrastructure facility services for WTGs (wind turbine generators) and development of projects for wind farms, which is considered as a  single business segment.

First Published on Jun 28, 2020 08:52 am

