you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Wind gets SECI extension to commission 550 MW wind projects

The time extension has been granted by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) due to delay in operationalisation of long-term access by the central transmission utility, Inox Wind said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Monday said it has been granted extension by state-run SECI for the scheduled commissioning of 550 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected wind power projects in Gujarat.

"Out of the total 250 MW of SECI 1 at Dayapar, Gujarat, Inox Wind had successfully commissioned 200 MW in June and July, 2019," the company said.

Further, SECI has also granted permission to the company to commission the balance 50 MW project, which is already under execution, it added.

Inox Wind is a player in the wind energy market with three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The company's manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum.

The shares of the firm were trading at Rs 34.10 apiece on BSE in morning trade.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #Inox Wind #SECI #wind projects

