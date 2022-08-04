Inox Wind gets 200 MW project from NTPC arm in Gujarat

live bse live

Inox Wind on Thursday said it has received a 200 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd in Gujarat.

The green energy project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2024, will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in Kutch district of the state, Inox Wind said in a statement.

NTPC Renewable Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said this is the second project awarded by NTPC in the recent past.

The company had received a 150 MW order last year. It did not disclose the value of the latest order.

According to the statement, Inox Wind had also successfully executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago. As part of the latest order, Inox Wind will supply and install wind turbine generators. It will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O & M) for the project, it said.