Inox Wind board approved a proposal to raise Rs 75 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

"Board of Directors of Inox Wind at its meeting held today i.e. 19th October, 2022 has, inter-alia, considered and approved...issuance of Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Senior, Market-linked Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs only) each aggregating up to Rs 75,00,00,000," a BSE filing stated.