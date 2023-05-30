Inox Wind bags 150 MW repeat order from NTPC Renewable

Inox Wind has manufacturing capacity of 1,600 MW per annum

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind has bagged a 150 MW project from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy – the renewable energy arm of NTPC, the company informed the exchanges on May 30.

To be executed in Gujarat, the order includes supply and installation of existing and new technology, and operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The latest order takes Inox Wind’s total awards from NTPC to 550 MW.

Inox Wind share price gained 6 percent in the early trade on May 30 after the news. At 9:30am, Inox Wind was quoting at Rs 140.70, up Rs 6.70, or 5.00 percent, on the BSE. In the previous trading session, the share closed up 14.68 percent or Rs 17.15 at Rs 134.

Inox Wind CEO Kailash Tarachandani in a statement expressed the company’s aspiration to “cultivate a long-term partnership with NTPC”. He also noted that this project will contribute to the expansion of Inox Wind's O&M fleet, enhancing overall profitability.

The release further noted that Inox Wind is “strategically positioned to thrive and contribute significantly to India's renewable energy goals”. India has set ambitious targets for renewable energy, aiming to reach 175 GW by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030.

“As provider of comprehensive solutions across the wind power value chain, Inox Wind has a substantial order book, making it a key player in the industry,” the release added.

Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three manufacturing plants in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh (blades and tubular towers), and Himachal Pradesh (hubs and nacelles). It manufactures key components of wind turbine generators (WTGs) with manufacturing capacity of 1,600 MW per annum.