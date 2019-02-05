App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Q3 jumps twofold to Rs 36.4 crore

Multiplex operator Inox Leisure on Tuesday reported over twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.46 crore in the December 2018 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.17 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income was Rs 436.19 crore in the third quarter, up 32.64 per cent as compared with Rs 328.85 crore of the corresponding quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Inox Leisure total expenses were Rs 380.13 crore, against Rs 308.58 crore, a rise of 23.18 per cent.

Inox Group Director Siddharth Jain said: "Expansion and introduction of new formats of theatres coupled with new technology have together been the core focus area this year at INOX.

"This is key to this growth over previous quarter which is aimed at staying ahead of the curve and continue to be pioneers in getting the best required for an unparalleled movie viewing experience."

INOX has opened 14 properties with 68 screens during the period, it said.

Shares of Inox Leisure Tuesday settled at Rs 268.25 on the BSE, up 2.17 per cent.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #Business #INOX Leisure #Market news #Results

