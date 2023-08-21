Inox Green Energy Services arm bags O&M order from NLC India

I-Fox Windtechnik, a subsidiary of Inox Green Energy Services, has bagged an order from state-owned NLC India for operation and maintenance of a 51 MW wind energy project in Tamil Nadu.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (IGESL) is a leading wind power operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider.

The scope of the contract comprises comprehensive O&M, including power evacuation system, for a period of five years with a revenue realisation of Rs 40 crore during the contract period, the company said.

"LoA (Letter of Award) from one of the largest PSUs is an important milestone in the growth journey of IGESL as well as of our subsidiary I-Fox Wind.

"We are progressing towards our goal of reaching a WTG O&M portfolio of 6GW by FY26, through a mix of organic and inorganic growth," S K Mathu Sudhana, the CEO of IGESL, said.