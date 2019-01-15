App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Innowave IT Infra to hire 1,500 employees in 2019

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Solution-focused, e-governance player Innowave IT infrastructures om Tuesday said it plans to increase the company's headcount by 1,500 in 2019.

The hiring will be in the areas including networking, project management, accounting, multitasking, general management support along with office support services across entry to managerial levels besides few leadership positions, a release said here.

Most of the hiring will be for positions in Mumbai and Pune. Innowave IT currently has 700 employees on its direct payrolls and another 25,000 on contract-based employment in India.

The firm has grown beyond Maharashtra, its primary market, into, Assam, Odisha, UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

On the global front, the firm recently won a major order in Uganda and is seeing traction in both Africa and Middle East for its expertise.

"The hiring will be spread across the year though we will initiate the process of identifying and shortlisting the candidates in the first quarter of 2019 itself. We believe e-governance as a segment has come into its own bearing in India and this will lead to it being seen as a career option in itself," Innowave IT Infrastructures managing director Anant Raghute said.

He said, the interesting aspect of e-governance hiring is that it seeks multiple skills programmers, data entry operators, statistical analysts, GIS experts, consultants, supervisory staff among others.

"Indirect or temporary employment creation is another unique facet of e-governance segment. For every direct employee hired, we see that many more being needed on job to job basis. Getting the right talent into Innowave is essential to its aggressive growth plans both in India and worldwide," he added.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #e-governance #Innowave IT infrastructures

