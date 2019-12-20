Innoviti’s #KuchBhiOnEMI Offer hits a sweet spot with Apparel Shoppers

Payments solution provider, Innoviti's novel #KuchBhiOnEMI Consumer Offer platform is now being deployed by multiple partners from non-traditional categories including many of the leading apparel retailers in particular.

Unlike regular EMI promotional offers in the market which are mostly offered across a restricted list of products or brands and for specific promotional windows only, the #KuchBhiOnEMI Offer platform works on an unrestricted basis across any brand or product on shelf, subject only to individual merchant-specific conditionalities.

To combat the effects of a slowing economy, retailers across multiple product categories have been increasingly experimenting with innovative consumer credit schemes to increase affordability and payment ease for prospective buyers.

While convenient EMI shopping offers have historically been strongly entrenched in some traditional retail categories like CDIT/white goods, their utility is now increasingly also spreading to relatively non-traditional categories like apparel and lifestyle retailers. Relatively higher ticket sizes and bunching of festival season purchases is fuelling the consumer need for EMI Offers in these categories.

Amongst them, apparel and Lifestyle retailers have been at the forefront of actively counteracting the overall consumption slowdown by customizing their own tailor-made versions of the base #KuchBhiOnEMI proposition.

Talking about the success of the program Amrita Malik, Chief Business Officer, Innoviti said: “At Innoviti, we are always looking at new ways to help our retail partners leverage their Innoviti payment systems to the fullest extent. We see innovative consumer financing offers as a key tool that we can enable for our partners to help them navigate slowing consumption trends. The #KuchBhiOnEMI program is a great example of fine-tuning payment convenience to the specific need of consumers in the current scenario.”